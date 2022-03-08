Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of X Financial worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.
