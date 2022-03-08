Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of X Financial worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

X Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

