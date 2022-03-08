Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 31,500 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vertex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

VERX opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

