Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,600 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

DAC stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

