Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

