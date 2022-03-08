ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.26. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 78,712 shares changing hands.

SOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $532.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.32.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ReneSola by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReneSola by 357.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ReneSola by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

