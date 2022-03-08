Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $159.09

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.09 and last traded at $159.62, with a volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.66.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 93,969.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

