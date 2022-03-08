Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $159.09

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.09 and last traded at $159.62, with a volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.66.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.
The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.88.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 93,969.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.