Research Analysts Set Expectations for Holley Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Holley in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Holley stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,093,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

