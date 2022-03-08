Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.54. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 50,178 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.29 million and a P/E ratio of 40.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57.
Resverlogix Company Profile (TSE:RVX)
