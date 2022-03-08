Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

