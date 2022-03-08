Reviewing Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) & Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Acer Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Acer Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 130.19%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Acer Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$103.27 million ($6.11) -3.47 Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 27.48 -$15.37 million ($0.88) -2.75

Acer Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -156.06% -75.58% Acer Therapeutics N/A -317.05% -32.44%

Risk and Volatility

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Acer Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Acer Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded on March 15, 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

