Reviewing Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ready Capital $403.50 million 3.08 $157.74 million $2.15 6.94

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A Ready Capital 39.09% 14.56% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fibra Danhos and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A Ready Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using multiple loan origination channels through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial LLC. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing segment acquires, originates and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS LLC, originates residential mortgage loans eligible to be purchased, guaranteed or insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA and VA through retail, correspondent and broker channels. Ready Capital was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

