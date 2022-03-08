Reviewing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LENSAR alerts:

55.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LENSAR and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nevro 1 9 3 0 2.15

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.58%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.67%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Nevro.

Risk & Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -56.88% -32.13% -27.46% Nevro -33.95% -33.06% -17.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 1.91 -$19.77 million ($2.09) -2.88 Nevro $386.90 million 5.92 -$131.36 million ($3.77) -17.32

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.