RFG Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned 1.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $53.07 and a one year high of $57.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.