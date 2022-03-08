RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,152 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 1.70% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.09. 26,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,331. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $164.86 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average of $178.21.

