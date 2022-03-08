RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.16. 2,266,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

