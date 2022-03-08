Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.89.

RYTM opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after buying an additional 191,229 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

