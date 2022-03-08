Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Chemed worth $52,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chemed by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Chemed by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $14.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $482.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.41.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.