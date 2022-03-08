Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 59,814 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 386.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,814 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,517. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.