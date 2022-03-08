Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of Phreesia worth $37,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
