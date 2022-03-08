Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $28.34 Million Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,221,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,344,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.28% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 229,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

