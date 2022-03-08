Robert W. Baird Trims Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $100.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 119.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 42.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 70.55. Rivian has a 12-month low of 42.28 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

