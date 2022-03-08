ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,781.25.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $360.94 on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $346.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.17.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

