Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $445.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.92 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

