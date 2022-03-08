Rosenblatt Securities Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $125.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

