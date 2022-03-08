Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is Coho Partners Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,296 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for about 4.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Ross Stores worth $287,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.57. 41,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,990. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

