Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s current price.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.