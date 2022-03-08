Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,917 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of South State worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at $799,000. Amundi purchased a new position in South State during the second quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in South State by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in South State by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in South State by 76.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

South State Profile (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.