Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.81 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

