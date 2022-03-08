Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.03 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,135,000 after purchasing an additional 335,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,079,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 135,335 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBT. StockNews.com raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

