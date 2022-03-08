Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.40% of Unitil worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

UTL opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $883.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

