Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 40,999 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Delek US worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Delek US by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 183,835 shares of company stock worth $7,899,975 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

