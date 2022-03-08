Royal Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.44.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$13.23 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.31 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

