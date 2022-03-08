Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of RMT opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 833,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

