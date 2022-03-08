Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.
Shares of RMT opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
