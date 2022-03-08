RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 116.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $116.92. 324,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

