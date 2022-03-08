RVW Wealth LLC Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $38,958,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 429.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 129,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

