RVW Wealth LLC Has $41.46 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 4.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 2.23% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $41,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

