RVW Wealth LLC Invests $686,000 in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.71% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 59,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $28.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.