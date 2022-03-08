RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 7,187 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,177,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWL opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.