Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $74.12

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.12, but opened at $77.96. Ryanair shares last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 8,763 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.