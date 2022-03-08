Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SGA stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.
About Saga Communications (Get Rating)
Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.
