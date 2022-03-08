Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGA stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating ) by 15,848.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

