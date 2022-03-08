salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $196.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,098 shares of company stock worth $35,794,206 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

