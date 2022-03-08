Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Update

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANB. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

