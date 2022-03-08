Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$10.38 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,686.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

