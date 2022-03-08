Sara Bay Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. DLocal accounts for 0.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.05% of DLocal worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLO. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

DLocal Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.