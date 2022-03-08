Sara Bay Financial Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,132,859. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.84. The stock has a market cap of $550.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

