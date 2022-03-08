Sara Bay Financial Has $530,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.50. 243,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.54 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

