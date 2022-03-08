Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 384,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

