Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. 316,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,326,884. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

