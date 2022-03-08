Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 41 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.27. 12,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,716. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.95 and its 200 day moving average is $351.88. Accenture plc has a one year low of $249.23 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

