Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 136 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.83. 622,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $227.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

